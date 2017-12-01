Posted on by

NA competes in Battle of the Books


On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Newberry Academy’s lower and middle school teams competed in the South Carolina Independent School Association’s Battle of the Books regional competition at Newberry College. Pictured are the lower school team members: Thomas McLean, Maximus Senn, Zachary Steen, Quinn Waites, Colin Davis, Caleb Wilbanks and Daniel Williams.


Pictured are the middle school team members: Josh Joyner, Elizabeth Sligh, Cassie Waites, Alex Davis, Caroline Senn and Allison Joyner.


