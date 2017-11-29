Christmas Concert is this weekend

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Singers and Chamber Orchestra will perform the Christmas portion of G.F. Handel’s “The Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. in Wiles Chapel, Newberry College.

This sacred oratorio was first performed in Dublin, Ireland in 1742 and is still performed each year during the Christmas season.

The College Singers will be joined by Community Singers. The Chamber orchestra is made up of college students, string players from Chapin and Newberry High schools, Community Players and College faculty members.

Conductors will be Dr. Patrick Casey, Dr. Chris Sheppard, professors at Newberry College; and Andrew Lynn, Chapin High string instructor.

Vocal soloists will be Hannah Cox, Karyn Ellis, Austin Hinen, Jeramy Oropeza, Kayleigh Riser, Corey Shaver, Dr. Chris Sheppard and Akyra Washington.