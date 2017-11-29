NEWBERRY — Each Friday in December the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce will host the Mrs. Claus Story Time and Crafts. Children from toddler to 12 years old will be able to sit around the Christmas tree and listen to a story, and then make a craft.

“There will be a different craft each Friday, and a different story and a different Mrs. Claus,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Chamber.

Sue Summer, Deann McManus, Sarah Griffin and Theresa Halfacre will perform as Mrs. Claus. Halfacre will also be assisted by her service dog, Mr. Bean.

“Mrs. Claus will pick out the story, we do not pick out the story. That is something each Mrs. Claus gets excited about, being able to share a Christmas story that is special to them,” Long said.

Liz MacDonald, Chamber administrator, said that her favorite part of this program is watching the children’s faces as they hear the story because they get so excited.

There will be a tree in the Visitor Center that will be decorated with ornaments made by children from Newberry Elementary School, Boundary Street Elementary School and Newberry Homeschoolers.

“I think it is nice when local schools and businesses help make Mrs. Claus Story Time and Crafts more festive. The school’s will be making the ornaments, and Lowe’s donated the tree that the ornaments will decorate,” Long said. “My favorite part of this is the tree decorated with ornaments, and that is because they are handmade by children in our community.”

While the Chamber does not know what the crafts will be each night, MacDonald said the crafts will appeal to children from toddler to 12. At the craft section there will be a few elf helpers, some of whom are volunteering from local organizations.

Long said Mrs. Claus Story Time and Crafts compliments the North Pole Nights happening downtown, hosted by the City of Newberry. She added that these events work to promote a family atmosphere downtown.

“We love having the addition of Story Time with Mrs. Claus and Christmas Crafts at the Chamber during our North Pole Nights. They really help us tie in all of the ‘wonders of the north pole’ to our event by being able to offer that, snow in the park and photos with Santa Claus. This has been a wonderful partnership that benefits our local families and holiday visitors alike,” said Mary Alex Kopp Tourism and Events coordinator with the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

MacDonald added that they hope these events will bring a lot of people into Newberry to see the tree and other decorations.

The Mrs. Claus Story Time and Crafts will be held Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. each night at the Chamber. The story time will be at 6:30 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. There is no cap for how many children can attend this event, but the Chamber does remind all parents that children must be accompanied by an adult.

Mrs. Claus reading to children during last year’s Mrs. Claus Story Time and Crafts. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_1548.jpg Mrs. Claus reading to children during last year’s Mrs. Claus Story Time and Crafts. Courtesy photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.