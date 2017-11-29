Britten named SAC Co-Player of the Week

NEWBERRY — Senior guard Shelby Britten has earned her first career AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Co-Player of the Award after leading Newberry to a 2-0 record against Lenoir-Rhyne and Erskine.

Britten notched a team-high 25 points in the win over the Bears including five rebounds, three assists and two steals. She went 9-for-16 from the floor with four of them connecting from three-point range. The game marked her third time tallying over 20 points this season.

The Australia native followed up her performance with another team-high production, recording 16 points and eight assists in the blowout 62-37 win over Erskine. Britten’s eight assists were her second highest of the season and she currently ranks third in the conference in assists per game with an average of 4.9.

Britten was honored by the league alongside Haris Price from Carson-Newman.

Britten http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Britten-1.jpg Britten