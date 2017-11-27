Posted on by

Students visit State House


Dr. Patrick Beatty assistant professor of Criminal Justice at Newberry College and Criminal Justice students visit the South Carolina State House.


Courtesy photo

Dr. Patrick Beatty and the Newberry College Management in Criminal Justice class spent the day at the South Carolina State House, which included a detailed tour and an official meet-and-greet with Governor Henry McMaster in Columbia.


Courtesy photo

