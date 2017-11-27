Students visit State House

Dr. Patrick Beatty assistant professor of Criminal Justice at Newberry College and Criminal Justice students visit the South Carolina State House.
Dr. Patrick Beatty and the Newberry College Management in Criminal Justice class spent the day at the South Carolina State House, which included a detailed tour and an official meet-and-greet with Governor Henry McMaster in Columbia.
