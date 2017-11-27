Meetze receives STAR recognition

NEWBERRY — Frances McCartha Meetze was one of nine educators who participated in Strategies for Teacher Advancement and Renewal (STAR), held at Seabrook Island Oct. 23-27.

STAR is a biannual reward and recognition program for South Carolina veteran teachers sponsored by the Foundation for Professional Development and Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Meetze is an advanced-placement history teacher at Mid-Carolina High School. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of Cincinnati.

More than 500 educators have participated in STAR since 1994. The program, created by Palmetto State Teachers Association, is to enhance the teachers’ commitment to the education profession and to provide them with opportunities for personal and professional growth. STAR teachers are selected through a state-wide application process. The five-day retreat is funded by corporate contributions through the Foundation for Professional Development.

Courtesy photo