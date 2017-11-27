LME Leaders on the Block

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — For the month of November, Little Mountain Elementary chose students for Habit Three – Putting First Things First.

Throughout the month, faculty, staff and students stayed focused with their goals and worked daily to achieve milestones. Students demonstrated this leadership quality of the selected habit by spending their time on things that are most important. These future leaders said no to things that may lead their efforts away from their established goals. During the month individuals set priorities, made a schedule and followed a plan.

From left to right beginning with the bottom row: Joey Vieira, Brayden Sheffer, Addy Miles, Kenzie Kimmey, Dustin Winn, Jennifer Boland, Kaylee Chadwick, Victor Salas Astacio, Alexa Riddle, Breanna Romero-Pacheo, Cullen Wicker,Davis Ruff, Ingram Epting, Brooks Walker, Zoe Frick, Maycee Mitchum, Hayden Purcell, Aela Rose and Olivia Garbart. Not Pictured: Serenity Hansey and Colton Berry. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Habit-3.jpg From left to right beginning with the bottom row: Joey Vieira, Brayden Sheffer, Addy Miles, Kenzie Kimmey, Dustin Winn, Jennifer Boland, Kaylee Chadwick, Victor Salas Astacio, Alexa Riddle, Breanna Romero-Pacheo, Cullen Wicker,Davis Ruff, Ingram Epting, Brooks Walker, Zoe Frick, Maycee Mitchum, Hayden Purcell, Aela Rose and Olivia Garbart. Not Pictured: Serenity Hansey and Colton Berry. Courtesy photo