LME October Leaders on the Block

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — For the month of October Little Mountain Elementary selected students for Habit # 2 – Begin with the end in mind. Throughout the month faculty, staff and students integrated this into their daily routine.

For the students, this habit means that they plan ahead and set goals. They do things that have meaning and make a difference. They are an important part of their classroom and contribute to their school’s mission and vision. The students will look for ways to be a good citizen.

These young leaders were selected by their homeroom teachers for their leadership skills and excellent actions inside and outside of the classroom.

Pictured from bottom to top: Liam Steen, Kya Kimmy, Bella Sabbagha, Peyton Butler, Van Hayes, Aiden Livingston, Eli Kednocker, Ryan Mills, Makayla Bryant, Justin Lopez – Sosa, Cathryn Folk, Dominick Lucas, Kylie Senn, Alli Morris, Maddi Stribble, Maddi Gilstrap, Arie Longshore, Ryan Condor, Bailey Meetze, Diana Lima Martinez, Ky Morris and Chance MacDermott. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_LME.jpg Pictured from bottom to top: Liam Steen, Kya Kimmy, Bella Sabbagha, Peyton Butler, Van Hayes, Aiden Livingston, Eli Kednocker, Ryan Mills, Makayla Bryant, Justin Lopez – Sosa, Cathryn Folk, Dominick Lucas, Kylie Senn, Alli Morris, Maddi Stribble, Maddi Gilstrap, Arie Longshore, Ryan Condor, Bailey Meetze, Diana Lima Martinez, Ky Morris and Chance MacDermott. Courtesy photo