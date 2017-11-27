Posted on by

Foundation golf tournament winners


The Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Foundation held their 2017 golf tournament on Oct. 19 at The Country Club of Newberry. Pictured are the first place winners, from left to right are Mike Livingston, Nick Shealy and Daniel Hesson. Not pictured is EJ Altman.


Courtesy photo

The Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Foundation held their 2017 golf tournament on Oct. 19 at The Country Club of Newberry. Pictured are the first place winners, from left to right are Mike Livingston, Nick Shealy and Daniel Hesson. Not pictured is EJ Altman.

The Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Foundation held their 2017 golf tournament on Oct. 19 at The Country Club of Newberry. Pictured are the first place winners, from left to right are Mike Livingston, Nick Shealy and Daniel Hesson. Not pictured is EJ Altman.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0682.jpgThe Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Foundation held their 2017 golf tournament on Oct. 19 at The Country Club of Newberry. Pictured are the first place winners, from left to right are Mike Livingston, Nick Shealy and Daniel Hesson. Not pictured is EJ Altman. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:29 am |    

Submit letters to Santa

Submit letters to Santa
11:17 am |    

Her journey so far

Her journey so far
11:17 am |    

Helping others live

Helping others live
comments powered by Disqus