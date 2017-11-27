BSE holds Harvest Meal

Twins Sydney and Reagan Richter invited grandparents, Nancy Jones, Gordon Jones and J.D. Richter to share the Harvest Meal.

Mikel Eargle serves drinks to families as they come through the line.

Lawson Bannister enjoys the meal with her parents, Kelly and Mark Bannister and grandparents, Peggy and Barry Richardson.

Kaneiah Rutherford, Jamez Hutcherson and Jayvion Hutcherson enjoy the Harvest Meal with grandmother, Elaine Cureton.

Students Erick Reyes Nieves and David Jimenez Nieves get to enjoy a meal with their mom and little sister at school.

Assistant Principal Joy Fore, Reading Coach Leah Yarborough and Principal Allison Stribble served over 270 family members for the Harvest Meal at Boundary Street Elementary.

Ashley Wise joins students Jordana Wise, Mariah Kinard, Isaiah Kinard, Elijah Kinard, Josiah Neal and TeAsia Saddler for the Harvest Meal.

Left: Sarah Gonzalez Cruz’s mother, Marisela Cruz, joins her for the Harvest Meal. Right: Oscar Paez Morales and Alondra Paez Morales smile for the camera at the Harvest Meal with their mother Sarai Morales Molina.