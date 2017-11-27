Posted on by

MCMS honors veterans


Guest speaker Captain Wesley Palmore and Nolan Palmore.


Sam Hawkins, Cam Kasten and Carson Cockrell folding the American flag.


The Hamilton family and a friend eating breakfast.


Visiting veterans and their families were served breakfast.


PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School honored United States military veterans during their annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 10. With breakfast being served to veterans and their families.

Captain Wesley Palmore, officer with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department, served as guest speaker. Palmore spoke on his time in the service, thanking each veteran. He also encouraged students to focus on the freedoms men and women of the United States military have helped provide to them through their service.

Brian Gootee read the Roll Call of Honor as each veteran stood to be recognized. The following students helped lead the Veteran’s Day Program: Ava Boland, Nolan Palmore, Nicole Curtis, Rihanna Samuel, Alessa Munoz Duarte, Suliem Gonzalez Reyes, Emily Grace Covington, Elyse Fellers, Dani Crumley, Sam Hawkins, Carson Cockrell, Cam Kasten, Corbin Marshall, Roland Garcia and Katy Mae Crooks.

