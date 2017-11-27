NMS holds conference and curriculum night

NEWBERRY — Parent Teacher Conferences and Curriculum Night at Newberry Middle School brought over 400 parents and students to the school.

Not only did parents have an opportunity to meet with teachers, but they also were able to participate in activities centered around middle level education, and interact with members of the community. One of the highlights was the Celebrate Freedom Helicopter, veterans spent the evening showcasing the chopper and talking to parents and students about careers in aeronautics. The Newberry College Chemistry Club performed experiments with students and parents to celebrate National Chemistry Week. Other featured events were as follows:

• Geography Map

• Health Fair – blood pressure checks and BMI information.

• Friendly Fire Station – Fire truck on site as well as recruitment and fire safety.

• Spanish translators – Newberry College Spanish majors were on hand to help with translation for parent/teacher conferences and provide information for tutoring services they offer Spanish speaking students.

• Community players – Newberry Community Players conducted improv activities with students and parents.

• Student Art Exhibit

• Student Music Showcase – students from NMS showed their talents from their piano lab class on the new keyboard purchased by the Parent Teacher Organization.

• PTO information Station

• The Newberry College Diversity Program offered presentations on diversity and tolerance.

• AmeriCorps Program – community service opportunities and involvement.

• Guest author Lisa Ray

• NMS Book Fair

Blood pressure checks and BMI information were available for parents and students to take part in. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NMS3.jpg Blood pressure checks and BMI information were available for parents and students to take part in. Courtesy photos The U.S. Army brought their helicopter to the event. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NMS.jpg The U.S. Army brought their helicopter to the event. Courtesy photos Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder, director for Diversity Education at Newberry College, giving a presentation on diversity and tolerance. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NMS1.jpg Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder, director for Diversity Education at Newberry College, giving a presentation on diversity and tolerance. Courtesy photos Friendly Fire Station was on site to recruit and give out fire safety information. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NMS2.jpg Friendly Fire Station was on site to recruit and give out fire safety information. Courtesy photos