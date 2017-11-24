Walt McLeod honored

NEWBERRY — For his 20 years of service in the General Assembly and his support of the mental health agencies of South Carolina, the Beckman Center Board of Directors honored Walt McLeod during an Oct. 2 meeting in Newberry.

“I have always had a deep interest in mental health, and diligently strive to represent its many clients. It is an area where General Assembly members have not always been as attentive as they had a duty to be,” McLeod said.

The inscription on the plaque given to McLeod says, “Given in honor of your dedicated service and strong support of mental health awareness, State Representative Walton J. McLeod 1996-2016, Beckman Mental Health Center Board of Directors.”

An attorney in Little Mountain and retired 28-year employee-counsel of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, McLeod represented District 40 in the state legislature.

Newberry County is part of Beckman’s seven county region of mental health centers and school-based services.

