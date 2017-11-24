Newberry Opera House to spotlight a fellow nonprofit each month

NEWBERRY — As we enter this time of Thanksgiving, the Newberry Opera House would like to look beyond the famous tower and begin a program that shines a light on other Newberry County nonprofits and educational entities.

Each month the Newberry Opera House will select a nonprofit or educational entity to showcase on their website, Facebook and e-newsletter. This nonprofit will be invited to showcase their organization at one of the events during the month and, when appropriate, this event will also be a collection date for donations to the organization.

This first month, the Newberry Opera House will be a collection stop for Manna House Food Bank. Patrons and community members alike are invited to drop off their canned goods in the lobby of the Opera House now until Nov. 30.

“I think we are serving more people than ever. We need supplies year round, but it is especially nice this time of year,” said Julia Rickard, a volunteer with Manna House.

While this is an opportunity to clean out your pantry, Manna House does ask that you check the dates on donations. Any food can be donated, but shelf stable, non-perishable canned goods are preferred. Your donation goes right back into your community – recipients of the food are those in need in Newberry County.

Drop off canned goods for Manna House at the Newberry Opera House during a performance or during regular Box Office hours now until Nov. 30. Please note that the Opera House will be closed for Thanksgiving and the Friday after, but back open the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

This season each month’s nonprofit showcase will be hand-picked from Newberry County nonprofits, educational entities and agencies that have connections with the Opera House. Look for upcoming partnerships with the Newberry County Literary Council, Council on Aging, Newberry Ballet Guild and others. The Opera House will be taking nominations for 2018-19 season partners, speak with a staff member to make a recommendation.

“During our 20th Anniversary Season, we reflect on who we are as an organization. Helping our neighbors is a value that we cherish at the Newberry Opera House and this project is just a small way of showing that. The idea of someone going hungry in our own community is humbling. We ask everyone to support this special organization,” said Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House.

