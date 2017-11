Golden Agers celebrated

Morris Chapel Southern Methodist Church, Pomaria, celebrated their Golden Agers on Sunday Oct. 22 during homecoming services. Pictured are bottom row, Magdaline Rikard and Betty Livingston. Second row: Llewella Fulmer, Virgil Livingston, Ann Livingston, Sudie Mae Livingston, Perry Livingston Jr., Pastor Steven Reynolds, guest speaker, of Latta Southern Methodist Church. Top Row: Pastor Todd Coker.

Morris Chapel Southern Methodist Church, Pomaria, celebrated their Golden Agers on Sunday Oct. 22 during homecoming services. Pictured are bottom row, Magdaline Rikard and Betty Livingston. Second row: Llewella Fulmer, Virgil Livingston, Ann Livingston, Sudie Mae Livingston, Perry Livingston Jr., Pastor Steven Reynolds, guest speaker, of Latta Southern Methodist Church. Top Row: Pastor Todd Coker. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_CYMERA_20171022_110606.jpg Morris Chapel Southern Methodist Church, Pomaria, celebrated their Golden Agers on Sunday Oct. 22 during homecoming services. Pictured are bottom row, Magdaline Rikard and Betty Livingston. Second row: Llewella Fulmer, Virgil Livingston, Ann Livingston, Sudie Mae Livingston, Perry Livingston Jr., Pastor Steven Reynolds, guest speaker, of Latta Southern Methodist Church. Top Row: Pastor Todd Coker. Courtesy photo