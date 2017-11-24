Consider giving on Giving Tuesday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Since 2012 Giving Tuesday has been a way to kick off the charitable season, when people begin to focus on end-of-year giving. According to givingtuesday.org, Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year.

Their website further states that Giving Tuesday was created by the team at the Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in New York City since 1874. The day of giving has brought people together around the values of service and giving back.

In 2015, $177 million dollars was raised through Giving Tuesday.

In Newberry County, there are numerous nonprofits for which residents can donate time, money or other needed items.

One of Eddie Long’s favorite quotes is by Erich Fromm “the most widespread misunderstanding is that which assumes that giving is ‘giving up’ something, being deprived of, sacrificing…Giving is more joyous than receiving, not because it is a deprivation, but because in the act of giving lies the expression of my aliveness.”

Long, a Young Life area leader in Newberry, said that he has found this quote to be true in his own life.

“This is why I don’t hesitate to ask people to give when it’s a cause that makes the world better and is fiscally responsible. If you’ve spent much time around me then you know that I push quite a few causes that I believe to be worth your giving. If you’ve heard me talk about a cause, you can best believe I’ve given to that cause myself. One cause that my wife and I have given to, both in our time and in our finances, is Young Life,” he said. “I truly believe that Young Life not only makes Newberry County better, but it also makes the world better. I could tell you hundreds of stories about lives that have been changed through this ministry. The most exciting thing is that people whose lives are changed through Young Life, usually end up changing other peoples lives, and then those people change other peoples lives, and so on and so on.”

It is because of this, Long is encouraging residents to give during Giving Tuesday.

“Young Life in Newberry County is in the midst of some very exciting changes and expansions, which means that for the first time in my 11 year history with Young Life we are in great financial need. Just to give you a picture of where we are financially – in order to meet our end-of the year financial goals, we would need to bring in 25 more monthly donors, who would give $100 a month. I truly believe that giving is more joyous than receiving, and so I’d like to offer people in our community an opportunity to lighten their bank accounts while filling their spirits with joy,” Long said.

To partner with Young Life monthly or to give a one time gift go to newberry.younglife.org and click Giving Tuesday or call Cole Harper at 803-394-7539.

The Pomaria Community Food Bank, which provides meals for 350 families a month from their building in downtown Pomaria, is also encouraging participation in Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday is such an important national event, it can truly help support small nonprofits like us,” said Board-member Melinda Long. “If someone would like they can contact me at 803-271-2735, on Tuesday, and I will make arrangements to pick up donations.

The Newberry Opera House is challenging the community to raise $20,000, over 20 days, in honor of the Opera House’s 20th season.

“Giving Tuesday is a way to reaffirm the commitment our community had in 1998 at the rededication of the Opera House to her citizens. A thriving arts community is a thriving and competitive community,” said Molly Fortune, executive director.

The Opera House is encouraging individuals to donate by writing Giving Tuesday on the memo line of their check or in the comment section of their online database (newberryoperahouse.com).

Jason Boice, director of Institutional Advancement at Newberry College, said that last year the college received over $100,000 in gifts within the 24 hour window.

“In response to the consumerism and commercialization immediately following Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season. Even though a global day of giving is relatively new, the concept has really taken off thanks to the power of social media. With more charities, nonprofits and colleges and universities participating each year, Giving Tuesday continues to grow,” he said. “We will once again be launching a social media campaign next Tuesday. We’re anxious to see what’s in store for this year. It’s both exciting and humbling to witness the love and support of our alumni and friends and see firsthand the transformational power their philanthropy has on this campus.”

These are just a few nonprofits within Newberry County. You can find more nonprofits in Newberry County by visiting this link, www.newberrycountychamber.com/nonprofit.

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

