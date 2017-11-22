Chasteen is Layperson of the Year

NEWBERRY — Karen Keever Chasteen has been named the Layperson of the Year, as announced during the Newberry Rotary Club’s 38th Annual Prayer Breakfast.

Samuel Price Jr. presented Chasteen with the award. He said Chasteen uses her gift of hospitality to host Presbyterian Women events, bible studies, Newcomers Club, Creative Art Club and helps raise money for the Opera House and many other organizations.

“She successfully organizes each year the Aveleigh booth at Oktoberfest by encouraging women to bake, and thousands of dollars have been raised at this event for Christian causes,” Price said.

One project close to Chasteen’s heart is the Lydia Project. This is a Christian group, based in Georgia, that is devoted to the comfort and care of ladies with cancer. Chasteen initiated a group of volunteers in Newberry, and has designed handbags that are presented to each cancer patient.

“Whenever a contribution of time is needed, this lovely lady is not only present, but also leading the effort and working in the trenches to get the job done,” Price said.

Chasteen thanked Newberry Rotary for the award, and said she couldn’t imagine doing it all without everyone’s help.

Andrew Wigger

