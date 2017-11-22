Free PREP Training Program at Westview

NEWBERRY — Westview Behavioral Health Services will host a free PREP training program on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with check in at 8:30 a.m.

PREP Training Program can provide business with the knowledge and skills needed to prevent a costly charge for an underage sale of alcohol or tobacco. The PREP course also helps reduce underage access to alcohol and tobacco, while lowering liability risks for businesses and employees who sell these products.

To register, contact Newberry County DFC Coalition Coordinator Terecia Wilson at twilson@westviewbehavioral.org or Westview Prevention Coordinator Heather Williams at hwilliams@westviewbehavioral.org or call (803) 276-5690. The course is free of charge. Those who successfully complete the training will receive a PREP certification card, good for two years. For businesses that have their entire staff trained (managers, sellers, servers, etc.), the Coalition will provide a framed Certificate of Recognition. PREP courses can also be provided during non-business hours, as agreed upon by PREP Trainers and individual businesses.