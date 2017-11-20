Samsung on track

NEWBERRY — This past summer Samsung announced that Newberry would be home of their first U.S. based production site for home appliances. Today they are announcing that production is on track to begin in early 2018.

“We are excited to report that in less than five months after announcing our expansion here, we are well underway to starting production and producing our high quality and innovative washing machines right here in Newberry County,” said John Herrington, senior vice president of Samsung Home Appliances Division. “Construction and renovations are on schedule, we are on track to start production in early 2018, we are moving fast and that is very exciting.”

The Newberry facility will create about 954 jobs in the next three years, including advanced manufacturing positions, technical and nontechnical roles. Herrington added that in addition to those direct jobs, they will support local vendors. He said this will provide additional and direct employment for the surrounding community.

“Samsung will invest over 380 million dollars in this facility to support our strong and growing home appliance business in the United States, allowing us to serve our retail customers more effectively and bring the latest and greatest home appliance products to U.S. homes,” Herrington said.

Herrington also introduced Tony Fraley as the plant manager for the Newberry plant. Fraley has 19 years of experience in various leadership roles, and earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in chemical engineering at Tennessee Technological University.

“Samsung recognizes the tremendous value of establishing a long term production base in America. Allowing us to more quickly deliver innovative new products to the most important luxury consumer base in the world,” Fraley said. “I look forward to building a talented and capable team to meet the market demand. We are already off to a great start, we have hired over 350 people and we plan to have 500 by year end.”

Of those roughly 350 Samsung hires, Fraley says about half of them are from this area. Along with those hires, a great deal of work has been done on the new facility located in the Newberry Industrial Park.

“What you are going to find is Samsung has been planning operations in the United States for some years. More than three years of planning some operations here. You cannot make something like this happen without something going on behind the scenes. Stepping into the Caterpillar building and utilizing that space that already existed, moved our timeline along, because you are not building a building from scratch,” Fraley said.

The new facility will produce Samsung’s leading home appliances, including washing machines. The ultimate goal is the facility serving as the U.S. hub for home appliance manufacturing across the business unit.

The goal production start is the first quarter of 2018.

Roughly 350 employees have already been hired to work in the new Samsung facility in Newberry. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SAMSUNG_USFactory_8.jpg Roughly 350 employees have already been hired to work in the new Samsung facility in Newberry. Courtesy of Samsung The production line in the new Samsung facility. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SAMSUNG_Factory_11.jpg The production line in the new Samsung facility. Courtesy of Samsung Workers being trained in the assembly of washing machines. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SAMSUNG_USFactory_6.jpg Workers being trained in the assembly of washing machines. Courtesy of Samsung

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

