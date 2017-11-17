Submit your best ugly sweater

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Time to get your old sweaters out of the attic, The Newberry Observer is having an Ugly Sweater Contest just in time for the holidays. The contest will have two divisions, a children’s contest (0-17) and adult (18+).

Submissions for the contest will begin on Friday, Nov. 17 and will end on Saturday, Dec. 2. To submit your photos just go to newberryobserver.com and click the features tab and click the Ugly Sweater Contest button. You can also find the submission page here (observer.secondstreetapp.com/Newberrys-Ugly-Sweater-Contest/gallery/?category=1295125).

You can only submit one photo of yourself, so choose your best ugly sweater. We will not accept multiple submissions of a single person. Submissions should also just be of a single person, no couples.

After the submission period ends, the voting will begin. Voting will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 and will end on Saturday, Dec. 9. So be sure to use the same link to vote.

Winners will be revealed in the Dec. 15 edition of The Newberry Observer, which is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. The winners for the children division and the adult vision will receive locally provided prizes.

