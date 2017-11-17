Posted on by

NCDSNB holds community picnic


Picnic goers participating in the parachute game.


Courtesy photos

The Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board hosted their annual Community Picnic on Oct. 11 to honor the city’s police and fire departments, city officials and community volunteers.


Courtesy photos

Officer Randy Malloy after receiving his pie.


Courtesy photos

Mayor Foster Senn getting ready to receive his pie in the face.


Courtesy photos

Chief Roy McClurkin with Amanda Case.


Courtesy photos

