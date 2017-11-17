NCDSNB holds community picnic

Picnic goers participating in the parachute game.
The Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board hosted their annual Community Picnic on Oct. 11 to honor the city’s police and fire departments, city officials and community volunteers.
Officer Randy Malloy after receiving his pie.
Mayor Foster Senn getting ready to receive his pie in the face.
Chief Roy McClurkin with Amanda Case.
Picnic goers participating in the parachute game.
The Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board hosted their annual Community Picnic on Oct. 11 to honor the city’s police and fire departments, city officials and community volunteers.
Officer Randy Malloy after receiving his pie.
Mayor Foster Senn getting ready to receive his pie in the face.
Chief Roy McClurkin with Amanda Case.