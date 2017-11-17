Touchdown Club Awards

Josh Parker receives the Willie Scott Award. He is pictured with Coach Todd Knight.

Perry Orth, former quarterback for the Gamecocks, was the Newberry County Touchdown Club’s guest speaker.

Whitmire High School’s All County Team and All Academic Team: Chansel Minick, Ben Burleson, Trey Lyles, Chandler Crumley, Quentin Aughtry. They are pictured with Coach Charlie Jenkins.

Mid-Carolina High School’s All County Team and All Academic Team: Cade Ruff, Mason Hawkins, Miles Dewalt, Jack Lominick. They are pictured with Coach Louie Alexander.

Newberry High School’s All County Team and All Academic Team: Darius Stephens York, Jaleel Gilliam, Alec Blackmon, Amir Abrams. They are pictured with Coach Phil Strickland.

Newberry Academy’s All County Team and All Academic Team: Bryce Horn, Hunter Taylor. They are pictured with Coach Benji Sease. (Not pictured) Jimmy Franklin, Matt Cole, Jimmy Franklin.

Amir Abrams receives the Donnie Shell Award.

Newberry College’s players of the month and player of the year. In no particular order, Dakota Mozingo (offensive), Keito Jordon (defensive), Troy Cunningham (special teams) and Markell Castle (Player of the Year).