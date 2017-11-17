City Recognitions

Chris Carter was recognized for five years of service with the City Police Department. He is pictured with the City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Celia Dodgen was recognized for her retirement. She began her employment on April 19, 1983 and held the position of Court Clerk. She is pictured with the City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Mike O’Connell was recognized for his retirement. He began his employment with the Police Department on Aug. 31, 1991. He is pictured with the City Manager Matt DeWitt and Chief Roy McClurkin.