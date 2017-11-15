Grant awarded to Whitmire

WHITMIRE — Whitmire Town Council was awarded a Rural Infrastructure Grant, in the amount of $164,897, to get the water tank down to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s satisfaction.

Council also passed the first reading of the second revision of the town ordinance codifications.

“What happens is, I believe each May, any new ordinances we have during the year we have to codify them,” Mayor Billy Hollingsworth said.

These ordinance codifications are available to the public at City Hall.

Councilwoman Chrystal Harsha made the motion to pass the first reading and Councilman Jimmy Dunaway seconded.

Other business:

• Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair reported that the Whitmire Police Department filed 107 incidents for the month of October and issued 117 citations. Calls included: armed robbery, burglary, trafficking marijuana, possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, shoplifting and larceny water utilities.

• Thomas made the motion to hire Ron Harsha as Whitmire’s part-time recreation director. Lane seconded the motion.

• The Whitmire Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. with line up at noon. Whitmire’s Christmas tree lighting will be on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

• Hollingsworth presented a letter to Council that was received from a visitor who spent the day in Whitmire for the total solar eclipse. The letter commended Christina Watts at the Whitmire Library for tending to more than 500 visitors who viewed the eclipse in the parking lot near the library.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

