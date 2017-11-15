District honored

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District has earned the Excellence in Risk Control Award from the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust (SCSBIT) as announced by Pamela Arrington, executive director of Human Resources.

“This award, which recognizes a member school district that focuses on reducing workplace health and safety risks, was presented during the SCSBIT Risky Business Seminar October 25-27 in Myrtle Beach,” Arrington said during Monday’s School Board meeting. “SCSBIT annually selects recipients from among its 60-plus member school districts that implement effective prevention and safety programs that are aimed at lowering the number of worker accidents and absences.”

School districts across the state received 2016-2017 Workers’ Compensation Risk Control Grants totaling $1,047,629 from the SCSBIT’s grant program.

“One of SCSBIT’s primary goals is to reduce the risk for on-the-job accidents through effective risk management practices. By reducing risks, members increase their chances for less claims and lower premiums. Newberry County School District continues to reduce claims each year by growing their risk management program,” said SCSBIT’s Risk Control Manager Tim Hinson.

Arrington added that the District’s Safety Committee manages their Risk Management Program and is the reason for this award.

This grant program allows for a one-time purchase of a product or service that supports the District’s Risk Management Objectives.

“We have purchased the Safe-Schools Program, purchased step ladders for all schools, walk-off mats for all schools and locations. We also purchased power strips and trauma kits for all schools,” Arrington said.

Other business

• The Board approved entering into a 10 year lease agreement with the Town of Whitmire for the use of their tennis and softball facilities in the amount of $40,000 to be paid from the general fund balance.

• The School District will observe the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 22-26.

Members of the Safety Committee for the district, pictured left to right: Joey Haney, Russell Hawkins, Mary Helen Stuhr, Pam Arrington, Clyde Hill (Board Member), Tim Lyden, Dan McGlohorn, Nancy Alford, Beverly Wood, Tina Leitzsey, Tim Hunter, Tricia Ulch, Jim Suber. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0528.jpg Members of the Safety Committee for the district, pictured left to right: Joey Haney, Russell Hawkins, Mary Helen Stuhr, Pam Arrington, Clyde Hill (Board Member), Tim Lyden, Dan McGlohorn, Nancy Alford, Beverly Wood, Tina Leitzsey, Tim Hunter, Tricia Ulch, Jim Suber.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

