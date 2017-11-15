Community Christmas Tree arrives

The Downtown Christmas Tree stands at the ready.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Willingham & Sons deliver the tree downtown.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Crews work to lift the Christmas tree.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
The tree getting pulled up.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Workers begin to unwrap the tree.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
In order to get all the way to the top workers use a bucket truck.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
