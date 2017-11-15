Posted on by

Community Christmas Tree arrives

,

The Downtown Christmas Tree stands at the ready.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Willingham & Sons deliver the tree downtown.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Crews work to lift the Christmas tree.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The tree getting pulled up.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Workers begin to unwrap the tree.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

In order to get all the way to the top workers use a bucket truck.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Downtown Christmas Tree stands at the ready.

Willingham & Sons deliver the tree downtown.

Crews work to lift the Christmas tree.

The tree getting pulled up.

Workers begin to unwrap the tree.

In order to get all the way to the top workers use a bucket truck.

The Downtown Christmas Tree stands at the ready.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0554.jpgThe Downtown Christmas Tree stands at the ready. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Willingham & Sons deliver the tree downtown.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0533.jpgWillingham & Sons deliver the tree downtown. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Crews work to lift the Christmas tree.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0542.jpgCrews work to lift the Christmas tree. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The tree getting pulled up.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0549.jpgThe tree getting pulled up. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Workers begin to unwrap the tree.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0550.jpgWorkers begin to unwrap the tree. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

In order to get all the way to the top workers use a bucket truck.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0553.jpgIn order to get all the way to the top workers use a bucket truck. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:29 am |    

Submit letters to Santa

Submit letters to Santa
8:58 am |    

A family tradition

A family tradition
8:58 am |    

Grant awarded to Whitmire

Grant awarded to Whitmire
comments powered by Disqus