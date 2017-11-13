Streets to close on Friday

NEWBERRY — The 10th annual Main Street Lights is this Friday and to ensure everyone has a safe experience a few streets in Downtown Newberry will be closed to traffic.

“The Community Christmas Tree Lighting has become such a popular event that we must close the streets well in advance of the lighting ceremony itself, to prepare the space to accommodate as many people as possible in the area. After the lighting, keeping the streets closed allows for parents and their young families to safely navigate to the spaces where we’ve concentrated our decorations- in Astwood Park, at Community Hall and in Memorial Park,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism & Events coordinator with the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The following streets will be closed between 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Main Street between Lindsay and Nance Street; Boyce Street between College and Nance Street; Caldwell Street between Boyce and Friend Street; McKibben Street between Boyce and Main Street.

Chief Roy McClurkin reminds everyone to stay safe during the event, and be aware of your surroundings.

“Please adhere to all barricaded streets and do not move or drive around barricades. If you are shopping in the downtown area prior to the event, please pay close attention to the notices prohibiting parking in certain areas during certain hours,” McClurkin said. “Always be mindful of your kids whereabouts during the event. This is the beginning of the holiday event throughout the city. We want everyone to have a safe and fun holiday event as usual. There will be officers available at the event if needed.“

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.