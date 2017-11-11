Posted on by

Exchange Club presents awards to firefighters


Johnny Nichols, president of the Newberry Exchange Club, presents Lucille Kinard with the City of Newberry Fire Department with the Exchange Club Firefighter Support Award and Corey Shealy with the St. Philips Fire Department and City of Newberry Fire Department with the Exchange Club Firefighter of the Year Award.


