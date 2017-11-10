NHS hosts Fall Carnival

NEWBERRY — On Oct. 6, before Newberry High School faced off against Broome High School, the Bulldogs held a Fall Carnival to foster positive relationships across the community.

Students, parents and guests attended to find out what Newberry High School has to offer. At least 92 student volunteers helped run games and inflatables and numerous teachers donated their time to the carnival.

Fall Carnival attendees are eager to eat these donuts. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Carnival3.jpg Fall Carnival attendees are eager to eat these donuts. Courtesy photos These young ladies are all smiles as they compete in a sack race. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Carnival1.jpg These young ladies are all smiles as they compete in a sack race. Courtesy photos Newberry High School hosted a Fall Carnival before the Newberry vs. Broome football game on Oct. 6. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Carnival2.jpg Newberry High School hosted a Fall Carnival before the Newberry vs. Broome football game on Oct. 6. Courtesy photos