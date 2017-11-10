Posted on by

NHS hosts Fall Carnival

, ,

Staff Report

Fall Carnival attendees are eager to eat these donuts.


Courtesy photos

These young ladies are all smiles as they compete in a sack race.


Courtesy photos

Newberry High School hosted a Fall Carnival before the Newberry vs. Broome football game on Oct. 6.


Courtesy photos

NEWBERRY — On Oct. 6, before Newberry High School faced off against Broome High School, the Bulldogs held a Fall Carnival to foster positive relationships across the community.

Students, parents and guests attended to find out what Newberry High School has to offer. At least 92 student volunteers helped run games and inflatables and numerous teachers donated their time to the carnival.

Fall Carnival attendees are eager to eat these donuts.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Carnival3.jpgFall Carnival attendees are eager to eat these donuts. Courtesy photos

These young ladies are all smiles as they compete in a sack race.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Carnival1.jpgThese young ladies are all smiles as they compete in a sack race. Courtesy photos

Newberry High School hosted a Fall Carnival before the Newberry vs. Broome football game on Oct. 6.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Carnival2.jpgNewberry High School hosted a Fall Carnival before the Newberry vs. Broome football game on Oct. 6. Courtesy photos

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:14 pm |    

NHS hosts Fall Carnival

NHS hosts Fall Carnival
8:53 am |    

Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Should do for #AVeryBerryChristmas

Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Should do for #AVeryBerryChristmas
8:52 am |    

New way to capture evidence

New way to capture evidence
comments powered by Disqus