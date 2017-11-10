NCCO seeks next of kin identification

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office (NCCO) needs your help in locating any biological family members or legal next of kin of Josephine Jones.

Jones, an 88 year old African American female, died at J.F. Hawkins, where she resided, on Nov. 7 of natural causes. Jones had been a resident of the J.F. Hawkins since September 2014 after being transferred from White Oak Manor in Columbia.

If you have information on biological relatives or legal next of kin for Jones, please call the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, 803-405-7790 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m or Newberry County Communications, 803-321-2222 after hours.