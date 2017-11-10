NEWBERRY — The City Fire Department was called to an electrical fire at the Flying Pie, Downtown Newberry, Wednesday evening. According to Chief Keith Minick, the fire was extinguished by the time they arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished due to the restaurant’s hood system (fire suppression system).

“They are in the process of fixing the system they had and will be reopened soon,” Minick said.

