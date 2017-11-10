Posted on by

Electrical fire at the Flying Pie


By Andrew Wigger - awigger@newberryobserver.com

The City Fire Department was called to the Flying Pie Wednesday evening for an electrical fire.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The City Fire Department was called to an electrical fire at the Flying Pie, Downtown Newberry, Wednesday evening. According to Chief Keith Minick, the fire was extinguished by the time they arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished due to the restaurant’s hood system (fire suppression system).

“They are in the process of fixing the system they had and will be reopened soon,” Minick said.

The City Fire Department was called to the Flying Pie Wednesday evening for an electrical fire.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_07381.jpgThe City Fire Department was called to the Flying Pie Wednesday evening for an electrical fire. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger

awigger@newberryobserver.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:14 pm |    

NHS hosts Fall Carnival

NHS hosts Fall Carnival
8:53 am |    

Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Should do for #AVeryBerryChristmas

Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Should do for #AVeryBerryChristmas
8:52 am |    

New way to capture evidence

New way to capture evidence
comments powered by Disqus