MCMS celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PROSPERITY — Major Cesar Rodriguez Ortiz addressed Mid-Carolina Middle School students on the role Hispanics play as soldiers, civilians and the selfless service of Hispanic Americans in the armed forces during the conclusion of MCMS’s Hispanic Heritage celebration on Oct. 13.

Rodriguez said that there are more than 40 Hispanic Medal of Honor recipients and more than 133,000 Hispanics serving in the U.S. Army.

“Hispanic culture is rich in U.S. values. In the U.S. Army, all soldiers are given the opportunity to match talent and potential,” Rodriguez said.

The recipient of numerous accolades, Rodriguez encouraged the students to continue to work hard in their studies and was presented with an appreciation gift from students JaTavia Graham and Evelyn Ayala Castillo.

A special recognition was also given to Mauricio Nunez, Newberry County School District parenting coordinator, to recognize his work and dedication to students.

“This was a remarkable program and celebration conducted by our staff and students. All of our students embraced the diversity presented on this day. It is opportunities like this that make me so proud of our school and community,” MCMS Principal Deedee Westwood said.

Ava Boland and Ernesto Torres-Flores incorporated both English and Spanish dialogue in the assembly. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Ava-and-Ernesto.jpg Ava Boland and Ernesto Torres-Flores incorporated both English and Spanish dialogue in the assembly. Courtesy photos Rodriguez accepting an appreciation gift from students JaTavia Graham and Evelyn Ayala Castillo. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Gift-to-Maj-Rodriguez.jpg Rodriguez accepting an appreciation gift from students JaTavia Graham and Evelyn Ayala Castillo. Courtesy photos Karla Garcia Hernandez and Gisselle Flores Jimenez presented items from Mexico giving the Spanish word for each. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Karla.jpg Karla Garcia Hernandez and Gisselle Flores Jimenez presented items from Mexico giving the Spanish word for each. Courtesy photos Rodriguez with MCMS students. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Maj-Rodriguez-and-girls.jpg Rodriguez with MCMS students. Courtesy photos Mauricio Nunez being awarded for his hard work and dedication to students. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Nunez-Award.jpg Mauricio Nunez being awarded for his hard work and dedication to students. Courtesy photos Participants of the Hispanic Heritage Month assembly. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Program-participants.jpg Participants of the Hispanic Heritage Month assembly. Courtesy photos MCMS sang a blended English-Spanish song titled “Hope of the Future.” http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Chorus.jpg MCMS sang a blended English-Spanish song titled “Hope of the Future.” Courtesy photos