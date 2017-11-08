Public Utilities Week at The Academy

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Utilities Department celebrated Public Utilities Week during the week of October 1-7 as part of the National Public Power Week initiative. As a part of that week, members of the city’s electric lineman and water and sewer division opened doors at Newberry Academy on Oct. 4.

Let me help you with that! Will Cook, member of the city’s water and sewer division, helps a girl out of the car for school.

Ben Hughes, member of the city’s utility department helps a young student to their classroom at Newberry Academy.

Chase Waites, member of the city’s water and sewer division greets a student with a smile at Newberry Academy during Public Utilities Week.