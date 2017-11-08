Newberry College launches Psychology program

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has launched an online degree-completion program for students looking to complete a bachelor of arts degree in Psychology.

The College is offering its required one-credit Online Orientation class for free.

The program is designed for students who will be transferring an associate of arts degree or at least 45 credits to Newberry College. The program, offered entirely online, is ideal for working adults. Students can complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as 18 months and still manage their busy lives.

“Psychology is a very versatile degree that can prepare students for many different career paths beyond the typical clinical settings,” said Dr. Vinetta Witt, chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Psychology majors often work in a broad range of fields, such as marketing, education, healthcare and politics. Our graduates also are well-positioned to continue to graduate school if they desire.”

Classes begin on Jan. 10, 2018 for the inaugural online Psychology program; the registration deadline is Jan. 3, 2018. Prospective students can learn more about Newberry’s online programs at www.newberry.edu/academics.

Along with the Psychology program, Newberry Online currently offers degree-completion programs for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (for licensed RNs) and Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy (for registered respiratory therapists). Other programs currently planned for 2018-2019 include Criminal Justice, Business Administration and Healthcare Management.

For more information about the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology degree, contact the Office of Admission at admission@newberry.edu or 803.321.5127, or visit the Online Programs webpage at www.newberry.edu/academics.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NCWolf-186-cmyk.jpg