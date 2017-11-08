Public Utilities Week at Newberry Elementary

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Utilities Department celebrated Public Utilities Week during the week of October 1-7 as part of the National Public Power Week initiative. As a part of that week, members of the city’s electric lineman and water and sewer division opened doors at Newberry Elementary School on Oct. 5.

Let me get that for you. Casey Proctor, member of the city’s water and sewer division grabs the door for a student at Newberry Elementary School.

Lineman Jess Folk speaks with a student before class at Newberry Elementary School.

Watch your step! Chris Odom, electric lineman helps a student out of their car as part of Public Utilities Week.

Ken Gillespie, member of the city’s water and sewer division greets a student.