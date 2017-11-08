Subjects recovered from boat fire

PROSPERITY — On Nov. 3 Prosperity Rescue and The Newberry County Water Rescue and Dive Team were called to assist with the Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts for two subjects on a boat on fire in Lake Murray.

The team responded Rescue 172 and Rescue Boat 175 to assist. Shortly after checking en-route, it was reported that the fire was out, but the subjects were still stranded on the boat and needed assistance. Shortly after the SAR crew began their search in Boat 175 they located the subjects and the boat. DNR arrived on scene shortly after.

The subjects were taken aboard Rescue Boat 175 and returned safely to land. There were no reported injuries and the Rescue crew assisted DNR in securing the watercraft.

Prosperity Rescue and The Newberry County Water Rescue and Dive Team assist in recovering two subjects from a boat fire on Nov. 3. Courtesy photo