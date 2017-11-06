Newberry College recognized

NEWBERRY — Newberry College was recognized for its commitment to diversity and creating a campus culture of inclusivity at the 18th annual National Role Models Conference.

The Conference was hosted by Minority Access Incorporated, Sept. 29–Oct. 1, in Washington, D.C.

“Minority Access is pleased to bestow this special honor on Newberry College in recognition of its current commitment to diversity,” said Mason Monroe, director for Minority Access Incorporated. “We congratulate you on your innovative diversity initiatives and your work to decrease disparity.”

Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder, Newberry College’s director for Diversity Education, accepted the award on behalf of the college.

“As we consider the challenges we face as a society, it’s important that we not only talk the talk, but that we actually walk the walk,” Barnes-Winder said. “For Newberry College, that means we strive to provide our campus community with programming that emphasizes an appreciation and respect for diversity, and inclusivity provides an understanding for how we can, and should, bridge our differences as individuals and cultures.”

The recognition is reserved for colleges that are committed to creating an environment of inclusivity and promoting awareness and appreciation of all cultures and walks of life.

Thousands of public and private institutions are nominated for this award, but Newberry College is among a small collective of colleges who were selected to receive the Institution Committed to Diversity Award, among them Clemson University, University of South Carolina, Auburn University and Syracuse University.

“Diversity Education may be one of my roles personally at Newberry, but this has truly become a campuswide effort,” Barnes-Winder said. “We see a growing and sustained awareness of diversity and inclusivity in student-led programming, in campus multicultural committee events, such as our annual Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week and, most importantly, in the prevailing dedication to these ideals among both academic and administrative units throughout campus.”

Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder accepted the Institution Committed to Diversity Award on behalf of Newberry College. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DiversityAward-Winder-10.6.17.jpg Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder accepted the Institution Committed to Diversity Award on behalf of Newberry College. Courtesy photo