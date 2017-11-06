Lorraine Paris to be inducted into Greenville County School’s Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE — The Greenville County Schools Hall of Fame honors men and women who have graduated from Greenville County Schools and have made significant contributions at the local, regional, national or international levels in education, arts, athletics, business, media, public service, philanthropy, medicine, military,or science.

Lorraine Paris, former Newberry High School band director, will be inducted posthumously this fall.

Lorraine Paris, a 1944 graduate of Parker High School, served for 47 years as the band director of Newberry High School. In this capacity, she had many opportunities to positively influence multiple generations of families in the community.

She made contributions to the South Carolina Band Directors Association, including leadership roles as president, executive secretary and treasurer. She was a member of Phi Beta Mu, the American School Band Directors Association, and the National Women’s Band Directors Association. Two of Paris’ honors were being inducted into the South Carolina Music Educators Association Hall of Fame and being named recipient of the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto.

The Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the TD Convention Center.

This year ticket sales are open to the public. You can purchase tickets for $100 per person or become a sponsor online at https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/gcsf/main2.asp?titleid=hof. Please help us promote this new opportunity for individuals and businesses to participate in honoring these outstanding graduates.

