NCSO taking applications for Operation Santa Claus

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is accepting names for this year’s Operation Santa Claus.

Sheriff Lee Foster said that the program is geared to reach out to children in the community who would not otherwise receive Christmas presents, and to help show children law enforcement in a different light than they are often exposed to in their lives.

The registration to receive gifts will be Nov. 8-10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office located at 550 Wilson Road, Newberry. Parents/Guardians must bring a valid ID, the birth certificate for all children for whom assistance is being requested, and a utility bill.

To maximize resources, children can receive gifts from only one outreach in Newberry County so if you are registered with another agency, please allow someone else to receive services from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you need more information, you can cont act the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211 during normal business hours.

