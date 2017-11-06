2018 Cruise-In dates announced

NEWBERRY — The Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group may be done hosting cruise-ins in 2017, but they will return in 2018.

The group will hold their cruise-ins on the last Saturday of the month from April until October.

The schedule is as follows: April 28, 2018 at Little Mountain Antiques, in Little Mountain, from noon-2 p.m., May 26, 2018 at Stokes Trainor, in Newberry, from noon-2 p.m., June 24, 2018 at Sonic Drive In, in Newberry, from 6-8 p.m., July 28, 2018 at Advanced Auto Parts, in Newberry, from 5-7 p.m., Aug. 25, 2018 at Stokes Trainor, in Newberry, from noon-2 p.m., Sept. 29, 2018 at Napa Auto Parts, in Newberry, from noon-3 p.m. and Oct. 27, 2018 at Cromley’s Ford Dealership, in Newberry, from 10 a.m.-noon.

The car group has also been invited to participate in next year’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 6, 2018, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The group is in need of 1920-30s classic cars and trucks for the event.

For more information on next year’s cruise-ins, or joining the group, you can contact the Zeb Reid at zebulonreid@yahoo.com.

Courtesy photo