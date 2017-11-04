Newberry Fire Department visits Boundary Street Elementary

Jimmy Bickley has student Aarush Kumar demonstrate how to Stop, Drop and Roll during their presentation.

Ron Roberts and J.C. Counts from the City of Newberry Fire Department talk with children about the importance of fire safety and give the children a look at the truck.

Kody Jacobs talks to students, Shane Wilson, Teran Luviano, Cam Miahjay Davis and Jackson Griffin in the fire safety house.

Chris Connelly and Kody Jacobs talk with students Angelo Cromer and Aprentyce Gray in the fire safety house.

Jimmy Bickley and other firefighters with their puppeteers teach children in grades pre-K through second grade about the importance of fire safety.