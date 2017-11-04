Posted on by

Newberry Fire Department visits Boundary Street Elementary


Jimmy Bickley has student Aarush Kumar demonstrate how to Stop, Drop and Roll during their presentation.


Courtesy photos

Ron Roberts and J.C. Counts from the City of Newberry Fire Department talk with children about the importance of fire safety and give the children a look at the truck.


Courtesy photos

Kody Jacobs talks to students, Shane Wilson, Teran Luviano, Cam Miahjay Davis and Jackson Griffin in the fire safety house.


Courtesy photos

Chris Connelly and Kody Jacobs talk with students Angelo Cromer and Aprentyce Gray in the fire safety house.


Courtesy photos

Jimmy Bickley and other firefighters with their puppeteers teach children in grades pre-K through second grade about the importance of fire safety.


Courtesy photos

