Out & About in Newberry County

Nov. 4

• A Holiday Affair, Firehouse Conference Center, local vendors will be available from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

• The City of Newberry in partnership with The Weathers Group will be holding a vision planning session open to all city residents from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The session will be held in City Hall Council Chambers, 1330 College Street. This will be a time for city residents to provide feedback to help the City plan their vision for the next five years. Light refreshments will be provided.

Nov. 11

• The Mid-Carolina Lion’s Club is having a Diabetes Awareness Health Fair from 9 a.m. until noon at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Grace Street, Prosperity.

Nov. 16

• Central United Methodist Church, 1005 College St. in Newberry, holds a Life Line Screening community event. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com to pre-register, which is required.

Nov. 18

• Newberry Academy will have their third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on the school’s campus. Admission is three dollars, or two dollars with the donation of a canned cat or dog food item.

Out & About items can be submitted in writing to 1716 Main St., Newberry, S.C. 29108; in person at 1716 Main St.; via fax to 803-276-1517; or via email at NBOnews@civitasmedia.com. Call 803-276-0625 for more information. Items run on a space-available basis.