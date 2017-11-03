Gene Machine visits NMS

NEWBERRY — The Gene Machine Mobile Science Laboratory allows the technology and expertise of the Greenwood Genetic Center to come directly to the classroom.

With the support of a grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute, Greenwood Genetic Center acquired the Gene Machine, a 41 foot custom coach equipped as a mobile science laboratory. The mobile laboratory allows students to engage in fun, entertaining and educational scenarios where they have the opportunity to learn about genetic traits and disorders, understand the lab techniques used in making a diagnosis as well as consider the ethical implications of testing.

Teachers can select from multiple lab activities including basic lab skills and genetic modules. Each of the modules addresses STEM initiatives and South Carolina Science Standards.

Amanda Collins, seventh grade science teacher, applied to this experience. She and her students participated in a standards based inquiry lesson that taught basic labs skills using cutting edge lab equipment.

“The students enjoyed completing the ‘Rainbow Lab,’” Principal Kim Hamilton said.

Newberry Middle School students work in the Gene Machine Mobile Science Laboratory. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Image-6.png.jpg Newberry Middle School students work in the Gene Machine Mobile Science Laboratory. Courtesy photos Newberry Middle School student were able to experience the Gene Machine Mobile Science Laboratory thanks to a grant. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Image-9.png.jpg Newberry Middle School student were able to experience the Gene Machine Mobile Science Laboratory thanks to a grant. Courtesy photos