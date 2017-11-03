Newberry Academy class creates robot

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s fourth grade class recently studied the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle and focused on the concept of green science.

Using the tools from their lesson, the class worked together to build their own robot by reusing a soda can found in the school lunchroom.

By working in small groups, the students created “Roger,” who can move both forward and backward as well as pose his arms, which are made of flexible straws.

On Wednesday, the class had the opportunity to present their creation to the first through fifth grade classes, as well as the eighth grade science class.

Their teacher, Jaymi Wilbanks, commended the class on their utilization of the 3 R’s in their project, as well as for their ability work together as a team.

Newberry Academy’s fourth grade class and their creation, Roger. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NA-Robotics-Project-2.jpg Newberry Academy’s fourth grade class and their creation, Roger. Courtesy photos Roger, the robot created by the fourth grade class at Newberry Academy. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NA-Robotics-Project-1.jpg Roger, the robot created by the fourth grade class at Newberry Academy. Courtesy photos