Posted on by

Celebration of the Reformation

,

Pastor Ernie Worman re-enacts the nailing of the Ninety-five Theses.


Gaillard Smith for The Newberry Observer

Professor Patrick Gagliano performs “Katherine Luther: A Burr to a Top Coat.”


Gaillard Smith for The Newberry Observer

Pastor Ernie Worman re-enacts the nailing of the Ninety-five Theses.

Professor Patrick Gagliano performs “Katherine Luther: A Burr to a Top Coat.”

Pastor Ernie Worman re-enacts the nailing of the Ninety-five Theses.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_3404.jpgPastor Ernie Worman re-enacts the nailing of the Ninety-five Theses. Gaillard Smith for The Newberry Observer

Professor Patrick Gagliano performs “Katherine Luther: A Burr to a Top Coat.”
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_3409.jpgProfessor Patrick Gagliano performs “Katherine Luther: A Burr to a Top Coat.” Gaillard Smith for The Newberry Observer

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:59 am |    

Newberry Academy class creates robot

Newberry Academy class creates robot
9:50 am |    

Celebration of the Reformation

Celebration of the Reformation
9:50 am |    

Last Cruise-In held

Last Cruise-In held
comments powered by Disqus