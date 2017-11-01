Running Club at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary

Pomaria-Garmany Elementary’s Running Club is off to a “fast” start. They meet every Thursday for practice and are steadily adding up their miles and reaching for their goals.

Running Club members are Ashleigh Bunce, Will Smith, Quinn Cutler, Mary Grace Bryant, Brice Ruff, Grant Whitesides, Nolan O’Neal, Jenna Senn, Eithan Perry, Carter Vinson, Michael Luis Wise, Kursten Long, Addison Anderson, Katie Gallman, Noah Faircloth, Caleb Black and Spirit Martin. They are coached and supported by Brandy Whitesides.