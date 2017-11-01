Posted on by

Running Club at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary


Pomaria-Garmany Elementary’s Running Club is off to a “fast” start. They meet every Thursday for practice and are steadily adding up their miles and reaching for their goals.


Courtesy photo

Running Club members are Ashleigh Bunce, Will Smith, Quinn Cutler, Mary Grace Bryant, Brice Ruff, Grant Whitesides, Nolan O’Neal, Jenna Senn, Eithan Perry, Carter Vinson, Michael Luis Wise, Kursten Long, Addison Anderson, Katie Gallman, Noah Faircloth, Caleb Black and Spirit Martin. They are coached and supported by Brandy Whitesides.


Courtesy photo

