Posted on by

Public Utilities Week at Gallman

,

Staff Report

Gary Grice, member of the water and sewer division for the city walks a Gallman Elementary School student to their classroom.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Electric lineman Casey Smith opens the door for a student at Gallman Elementary.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

High-five! Austin Harris, member of the city’s water and sewer division greets a student at Gallman Elementary.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

William Brown, electric lineman helps a student out of their car.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Utilities Department celebrated Public Utilities Week during the week of October 1-7 as part of the National Public Power Week initiative. As a part of that week, members of the city’s electric lineman and water and sewer division opened doors at Gallman Elementary School on Oct. 2.

Gary Grice, member of the water and sewer division for the city walks a Gallman Elementary School student to their classroom.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_3.jpgGary Grice, member of the water and sewer division for the city walks a Gallman Elementary School student to their classroom. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Electric lineman Casey Smith opens the door for a student at Gallman Elementary.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_1.jpgElectric lineman Casey Smith opens the door for a student at Gallman Elementary. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

High-five! Austin Harris, member of the city’s water and sewer division greets a student at Gallman Elementary.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_2.jpgHigh-five! Austin Harris, member of the city’s water and sewer division greets a student at Gallman Elementary. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

William Brown, electric lineman helps a student out of their car.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_4.jpgWilliam Brown, electric lineman helps a student out of their car. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:24 am |    

What’s happening in Newberry

What’s happening in Newberry
11:24 am |    

Getting involved in rotary club

Getting involved in rotary club
11:24 am |    

The swim champ

The swim champ
comments powered by Disqus