Dominick named Palmetto Award recipient

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Communications Supervisor Paula Dominick has been named a recipient of the 2017 Palmetto Award.

The award is given in recognition of exceptional professionalism in the field of emergency communications. And acknowledges the special contributions of those whose daily performance of their duties is an inspiration and example to others in the field of emergency telecommunications.

Dominick received the award for a life time commitment to emergency telecommunications.

Dominick has worked in the 911 center of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. She has seen incredible change in the profession and has moved from a small room with push button lines to a state of the art 911 center using computerized dispatch, radios, maps and vehicle location to name a few of the advanced technologies the center utilizes to provide better service to the citizens of the community.

“Through her 30 plus years in dispatch, she (Paula) has led by example and served as inspiration for many. She has kept terrified victims and angry callers calm in emergencies and has been a comforting influence during frantic and panicked events. After gathering information, oftentimes from agitated individuals, she has provided emergency personnel promptly and accurately with information necessary for them to respond appropriately,” read her nomination letter.

“Paula exhibits exceptional skills and professionalism in the performance of her duties and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the people of Newberry County are blessed to have her answering the call,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Dominick received the award at the annual APCO/NENA (Association of Public Safety Communications Officials/National Emergency Number Association) conference in Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

Pictured are Allyson Burrell President of SC NENA, Paula Dominick and Tasha Todd President of SC APCO.