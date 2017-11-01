Posted on by

Teams tie for first in FCA golf tourney


Staff Report

First place team members from left to right: Bob Hartness, Lloyd Brigman, Rudy Tarver and J.R. Busby.


Courtesy photos

Second place team members from left to right: Rusty Farmer, Tim Gilbert, Tony Bickley and Chris Major.


Courtesy photos

First place team members from left to right: Willie Jeffries Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton.


Courtesy photos

PROSPERITY — The Newberry County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Tourney, held on Oct. 2, resulted in a first place tie in this Captain’s Choice format.

The two winning teams were as follows: Rudy Tarver, Lloyd Brigman, Bob Hartness and J.R. Busby; and Willie Jeffries, Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton. Both teams shot 15 under par with scores of 57. The second place team shot a 59, 13 under par. This team was known as “The National Guard Team” with members Rusty Farmer, Chris Major, Tony Bickley and Michael Isibelle.

This was the eleventh Newberry FCA Golf Tourney and was held at the Mid-Carolina Country Club. There were 26 teams and $24,000 in monies for the FCA youth activities in Newberry County.

First place team members from left to right: Bob Hartness, Lloyd Brigman, Rudy Tarver and J.R. Busby.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_filename-1.jpgFirst place team members from left to right: Bob Hartness, Lloyd Brigman, Rudy Tarver and J.R. Busby. Courtesy photos

Second place team members from left to right: Rusty Farmer, Tim Gilbert, Tony Bickley and Chris Major.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_filename-1-2-.jpgSecond place team members from left to right: Rusty Farmer, Tim Gilbert, Tony Bickley and Chris Major. Courtesy photos

First place team members from left to right: Willie Jeffries Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_filename-1-3-.jpgFirst place team members from left to right: Willie Jeffries Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton. Courtesy photos

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:24 am |    

What’s happening in Newberry

What’s happening in Newberry
11:24 am |    

Getting involved in rotary club

Getting involved in rotary club
11:24 am |    

The swim champ

The swim champ
comments powered by Disqus