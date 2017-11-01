Teams tie for first in FCA golf tourney

PROSPERITY — The Newberry County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Tourney, held on Oct. 2, resulted in a first place tie in this Captain’s Choice format.

The two winning teams were as follows: Rudy Tarver, Lloyd Brigman, Bob Hartness and J.R. Busby; and Willie Jeffries, Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton. Both teams shot 15 under par with scores of 57. The second place team shot a 59, 13 under par. This team was known as “The National Guard Team” with members Rusty Farmer, Chris Major, Tony Bickley and Michael Isibelle.

This was the eleventh Newberry FCA Golf Tourney and was held at the Mid-Carolina Country Club. There were 26 teams and $24,000 in monies for the FCA youth activities in Newberry County.

First place team members from left to right: Bob Hartness, Lloyd Brigman, Rudy Tarver and J.R. Busby. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_filename-1.jpg First place team members from left to right: Bob Hartness, Lloyd Brigman, Rudy Tarver and J.R. Busby. Courtesy photos Second place team members from left to right: Rusty Farmer, Tim Gilbert, Tony Bickley and Chris Major. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_filename-1-2-.jpg Second place team members from left to right: Rusty Farmer, Tim Gilbert, Tony Bickley and Chris Major. Courtesy photos First place team members from left to right: Willie Jeffries Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_filename-1-3-.jpg First place team members from left to right: Willie Jeffries Bill Floyd, Rick Henry and Herman Belton. Courtesy photos