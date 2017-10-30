FLC accepts eight bids

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Forfeited Land Commission (FLC) recently accepted eight bids for properties owned by the FLC and denied one.

The first piece of property was located east of U.S. 54 in Whitmire.

Lee Tucker of Whitmire placed a bid of $400, the FLC asking price was $529.07. The commission had been in possession of the property since August of 2017. The FLC approved the bid after Donna Lominack, county auditor, made a motion and Karen Lindler Smith, county treasurer, seconded.

Michael Trent Davis, of Newberry, placed a $200 bid on property located on Boundary Street. The asking price was $192.81, and the FLC had owned this property since August of 2016. The bid was accepted after Smith made a motion and Lominack seconded.

The next bid came from Ivory Green, of Newberry, for 440 Forest Hills Boulevard, Prosperity, in the amount of $500. The asking price was $1,502.98 and the FLC has owned the property since 2011. Smith commented that the bid was a third of their asking price.

“I make a motion that we send a letter saying we cannot accept $500 and ask if they could bid more for the property,” she said.

The bid was not accepted and Elizabeth Folk, clerk of court, will send a letter to Ivory explaining why, they stated.

Curtis Lindsay, of Newberry, placed a bid of $650 for property west on Childs Street, Newberry. The asking price for this property was $619.28 and the FLC had been in possession of the property since August.

The bid was accepted after Lominack made a motion and Smith seconded.

Michael Guynn, of Los Angeles, California, placed a $200 bid for property on Benson Drive, Newberry. The asking price was $176.45, and the FLC has been in possession of the property since August of 2016.

Donna Shealy, of Newberry, placed a bid of $200 for property on the corner of Milligan and Boozer Street, Newberry . The FLC had owned this property since 2012 and were asking $594.50.

Shealy was present during the meeting. Smith commented that her bid was a third of the asking price, and asked if she would consider increasing her bid. Shealy agreed to increase her bid to $350. With the new bid, Smith made a motion to accept and Lominack seconded.

Nura Ray Matthews, of Newberry, placed a bid of $185 for property on SC 121, Matthews has property right beside this. The FLC has been in possession of this property since 2014 and were asking $184.74. The bid was accepted after Lominack made a motion and Smith seconded.

Matthews had another bid for 1120 Long Street, Newberry, in the amount of $560.25, Matthews has property right beside this as well, it was said.

The FLC had owned this property since April 2016 and were asking $552.25. The bid was accepted after Smith made a motion and Lominack seconded.

Folk http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0857.jpg Folk Courtesy photos Lindler Smith http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0859.jpg Lindler Smith Courtesy photos Lominack http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0858.jpg Lominack Courtesy photos

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.